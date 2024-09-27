FIU, Rice Women Selected As Pre-Season Favorites In American Athletic Conference

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – Defending AAC Champion FIU and Rice have been named the favorites for the 2025 American Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship, as selected by the league’s head coaches.

FIU and Rice both earned a total of 23 points, including three first-place votes each. East Carolina was picked third with 15 points, followed by Florida Atlantic (12), Tulane (12) and North Texas (5).

FIU captured the 2024 American Championship, while Rice placed third and East Carolina was fourth.

East Carolina’s Frida Zuniga Guzman, the 2024 Most Outstanding Diver and winner of the 3-meter diving event, leads a multitude of returning individual champions, including FIU’s Nicole Frank, who captured the 400-yard IM. Rice returns three champions in Ella Dyson (1,650 freestyle), Arielle Hayon (100 butterfly) and Amelia Kane (500 freestyle).

The 2025 American Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship will be held February 19-22 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium in Dallas.

2024-25 American Swimming and Diving Preseason Coaches Poll

1. FIU (3) 23 Rice (3) 23 3. East Carolina 15 4. Florida Atlantic 12 Tulane 12 6. North Texas 5

First-place votes in parenthesis