Fitter and Faster Offering Adult Technique Camps in March

The leader in swim camps for competitive swimmers, Fitter and Faster, is producing two “Adult Technique Camps” in the month of March. There will be one camp in Miami, Florida, and one in Springfield, Virginia.

Technique for swimming with efficiency and speed has changed significantly over the past ten years. This is your chance to learn high level technique that will improve your workouts and competitions if you participate in Master’s Swimming and Open Water. These Adult swim camps are for competitors and non-competitors alike.

Each session of the camps below will be led by Fitter and Faster’s Elite Clinicians who have spent their life studying technique for faster swimming as well as the most effective ways to teach those techniques. All of the adult swimmers who attend these camps will immediately see and feel the improvement!

Sessions are very limited in size. Sign up before the prices increase or the sessions fill up!

Springfield, VA – Five Session Technique Camp

March 23 & 24

This camp consists of 5 individual clinic sessions over two days to improve ALL ASPECTS of racing.

Session 1: Butterfly and Butterfly Open Turns

Session 2: Backstroke and Backstroke Flip Turns

Session 3: Starts and Underwater Dolphin Kicking

Session 4: Breaststroke and Breaststroke Open Turns

Session 5: Freestyle and Freestyle Flip Turns

Details & Registration: Springfield, VA Technique Camp »

Miami, FL – Open Water Racing Camp

March 30 & 31

This is a two-day swim camp focused on racing faster in every distance freestyle and open water race. This camp will be led by Elite Clinician and two-time Olympian Chloe Sutton. Chloe is the only American woman to compete in the Olympics in both open water and pool swimming!

Day 1: Distance Freestyle Technique

Day 2: Open Water Racing Techniques and Strategies

Details & Registration: Miami, FL Open Water Camp »

