FINIS Signs Agreement With German Swimming Federation

FINIS, Inc., a worldwide leader in technical swimming development, is proud to announce that they have become an official sponsor of the German Swimming Federation (DSV, Deutscher Schwimmverband).

The official announcement came this weekend during a press conference at ISPO Munich, the world’s largest multi-segment exhibition for the sports industry. DSV President Gabi Dörries and Treasurer Andrea Thielenhaus were on hand alongside FINIS Cofounder and CEO John Mix and EMEA-Region Director of Sales & Marketing Martin Fahnemann to formalize the partnership that will tie the premium-swimming brand to one of the finest swimming federations in the world.

“I am extremely excited about our partnership with DSV,” said FINIS’ John Mix, “This is a huge step for our company on a global level. Being partnered with one of the greatest swimming federations in the world will truly be a hallmark step for our brand.”

The German Swimming Federation featured 27 athletes at this past summer’s Olympic Games and is home to two-time world record holder Paul Biedermann and 2015 World Champion Marco Koch.

As a leader in technical swimming development, FINIS will work with the DSV to help develop technique and fundamentals with the national team down to the age group level athletes of the federation.

“We are pleased to have FINIS as a new partner, who is very experienced and brings innovative products,” said Dörries at the press conference, “This will bring benefits to not only the federation, but both the young and professional swimmers.”

“I believe our product line will bring great benefit to all swimmers in Germany, from the beginners to their national team athletes and Olympians,” said Mix when speaking about how he believes FINIS will impact German swimmers.

“We are going to make waves in the swimming community,” concluded Mix, “The best is yet to come for the German Swimming Federation and FINIS.”

News courtesy of FINIS, inc.