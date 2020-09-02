FINIS Set of the Week: The Joys and Pains of Pulling

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s workout is a pull set designed to work on change of speed without the use of your legs.

300 Warmup

4 x 50s scull w/ Iso Paddles @ 10 Rest

100 drill @ 15 Rest

4 x 50s variable sprints @ 10 Rest (25 fast 25 easy, 25 easy 25 fast, 50 easy, 50 fast)

2 x 150 pull @ 30 Rest 1 strong, 1 fast

3 x 100 pull @ 20 Rest descend 1-3

4 x 50 pull @ 10 Rest fast

*Wear Iso Paddles for the sculling and Agility Paddles for the main set

