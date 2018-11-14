FINIS Set of the Week: Speedometer – Pace Work for Mid Season

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes USA Triathlon Level I Coach Terry L. Wilson.

The purpose of this test is to see how well athletes are at pacing on the longer distance swims. The goal is for the 800 yard swims to be negative split and the 100 yard all out sprints after the long sets to be at an equal or less than pace per 100 of the 800 yard swims. This is ideal for an athlete that is looking to dial in their long course pace and unsure of their current paces. This set will help the athlete see if they can push harder on the longer sets or if they are maximizing their efforts.

1 x 200 Nice and Easy

3 x 800 Negative Split

1 x 100 All Out Free (Write down time)

4 x 100 Free (all must be same or faster than the first 100 Free for time)

200 cool down

***BONUS POINTS: For a major yardage day, do a 2nd round with the 100’s as a non-free stroke

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.