FINIS Set of the Week: Skills and Drills

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, FINIS marketing coordinator and former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set is focused on technique; specifically the early vertical forearm in the catch.

400 warmup (100 swim, 50 kick)

4 x 25 skull with instinct paddles, Rest 10

4 x 50’s single arm, Rest 10

2 x 100’s with forearm fulcrums, Rest 15

4 x 50’s descend 1-4, maintain perfect technique while descending, Rest 10

100 easy

*Wear Forearm Fulcrums and Instinct Paddles

