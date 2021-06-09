FINIS Set of the Week: Reasons I Cried In College

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set is similar to something we distance swimmers would do 3 or 4 times a year in college at the University of Utah. Head Distance Coach Michele Lowry got this set from her time spent at Bolles. Add rounds and adjust the intervals as needed, but keep in mind the set is supposed to challenge you to change speeds particularly from the 400-500.

300 warmup

100 @ 1:30

200 @ 2:30

400 @ 4:30

500 @ 5:30

200 easy

