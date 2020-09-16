FINIS Set of the Week: Leg Day

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set is leg day for the pool.

400 warmup

300 dolphin kick on back. Get out every 100 and do 10 squats

300 breaststroke kick with a board. Get out every 100 and do 10 lunges on each leg

3 x 100 all-out kick @ 1 minute rest

200 easy

