FINIS Set of the Week: Kyle’s Gift to the World

This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Rep.

Wear FINIS Zoomers for the whole set to work the legs.

4×50 Choice Drill

4×25 Strong kick

2×25 Distance Per Stroke

3×50 Bow and Arrow Drill (Pause at the top of each recovery. Focusing on high elbow and maintaining body position)

3×25 Fast Kick

2×25 Perfect Technique

2×50 w/ FINIS Drag+Fly- Catch up Drill

2×25 Sprint Kick

2×25 Fast Swim

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.