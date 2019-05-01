FINIS Set of the Week: Iron Man

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from the Woodlands Swim Team in Walnut Creek, California.

This set can start on any interval, depending on how many yards you want to do.

6x50s Free repeating, dropping 5 seconds off the interval every round until you don’t make the interval

Example:

6×50 Free on 1:00

6×50 Free on :55

6×50 Free on :50

6×50 Free on :45

etc, etc…

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.