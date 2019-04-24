FINIS Set of the Week: Gasping for Air

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Clarke Dolliver, graphic designer and digital marketing at FINIS, Inc.

3×50 Free Build

100 Free – breathe every 3rd stroke

3×50 Free Build

100 Free – Breathe every 5th stroke

3×50 Free Build

100 Free – Breathe every 7th stroke

3×50 Free Build

100 Free – Breathe every 9th stroke

