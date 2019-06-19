FINIS Set of the Week: Equinox

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Ethan Beseris, FINIS Team Sales Rep.

A perfect set for getting back to work after some time away from the pool.

Warmup

25 swim 50 kick, 4 times

Main Set

4×400 on 1:00 rest. Keep a strong, consistent pace the whole time, focus on technique and body position. Can be done as a pull set.

Warm Down

3×100 kick

*You may want to use the Axis Buoy or Agility Paddles if you wish to do any pulling.

