FINIS Set of the Week: Build Strength, Power with Resistance Training

This week’s set comes from Becca Wyant, FINIS Creative Manager and Photographer, a Master’s Swimmer and former swimmer at the University of the Pacific.

Resistance training is extremely helpful when building strength and power. When your remove resistance, speed and stroke rate can be increased and you can really focus on your race.

2 Rounds of:

4 x 100 with Drag+Fly™ full resistance (at marker 5)

4 x 100 with Drag+Fly™ full resistance (at marker 3)

1 x 100 all out sprint

