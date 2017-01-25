FINA gibt Zeitplan für die Junioren-Weltmeisterschaften 2017 bekannt

Die FINA hat den offiziellen Zeitplan für die in diesem Jahr stattfindenden Junioren-Weltmeisterschaften bekanntgegeben.
Veranstaltet wird das Event in den USA, vom 23. bis 28. August, im IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Geändert hat sich am Ablauf im Vergleich zur letzten Junioren-Weltmeisetrschaft nicht viel, nur die Vorläufe finden schon morgens um 9.30 Uhr statt.
Die Altersklassen sind wie folgt eingeteilt: Jungen Alter 15 bis 18 und Mädchen im Alter von 14-17 – maßgeblich sind die Geburtsjahre männlich: 1999 bis 2002 und die Juniorinnen müssen zwischen 2000 und 2003 geboren worden sein. Maßgblich ist nicht das tatsächliche Alter zum Zeitpunkt des Wettkampfes, sondern der 31.12. des Veranstaltungsjahres. So ist es auch in Deutschland in den Altersklassen geregelt, es gibt jedoch Schwimmverbände, bei denen zählt national das Alter zum Zeitpunkt des Wettkampfes.
Hier sind noch mehr Infos zu finden.
Die USA sind zum ersten Mal Gastgeber von Junioren-Weltmeisterschaften. Eigentlich sollten die Weltmeisterschaften in Budapest stattfinden, aber Budapest sprang als Gastgeber für die Weltmeisterschaften 2017 ein (Juli), da Mexiko aufgrund von finanziellen Problemen zurücktreten musste. Budapest wird aber Gastgeber der Junioren-Weltmeisterschaften 2019 sein.
|Day 1 – W, August 23
|Day 2 – Th, August 24
|Day 3 – F, August 25
|Heats – 9:30
|Heats – 9:30
|Heats – 9:30
|400m Freestyle M
50m Breaststroke W
100m Backstroke M
400m Ind. Medley W
100m Breaststroke M
100m Backstroke W
4x100m Freestyle M
4x200m Freestyle W
|200m Ind. Medley M
100m Freestyle W
100m Butterfly M
200m Butterfly W
200m Freestyle M
4x100m Medley Mixed
800m Freestyle W – slow heats
|50m Butterfly W
50m Backstroke M
100m Breaststroke W
50m Freestyle M
200m Backstroke W
4x100m Freestyle Mixed
800m Freestyle M – slow heats
|Semifinals & Finals – 18:00
|Semifinals & Finals – 18:00
|Semifinals & Finals – 18:00
|400m Freestyle M – Final
50m Breaststroke W – Semi
100m Backstroke M – Semi
400m Ind. Medley W – Final
100m Breaststroke M – Semi
100m Backstroke W – Semi
4x100m Freestyle M – Final
4x200m Freestyle W – Final
|100m Backstroke M – Final
200m Butterfly W – Final
200m Freestyle M – Final
50m Breaststroke W – Final
100m Butterfly M – Semi
100m Freestyle W – Semi
100m Breaststroke M – Final
100m Backstroke W – Final
200m Ind. Medley M – Final
800m Freestyle W – fastest heat
4x100m Medley Mixed – Final
|50m Butterfly W – Semi
50m Freestyle M – Semi
200m Backstroke W – Final
100m Butterfly M – Final
100m Breaststroke W – Semi
50m Backstroke M – Semi
100m Freestyle W – Final
800m Freestyle M – fastest heat
4x100m Freestyle Mixed – Final
|Day 4 – Sat, August 26
|Day 5 – Sun, August 27
|Day 6 – M, August 28
|Heats – 9:30
|Heats – 9:30
|Heats – 9:30
|50m Backstroke W
50m Butterfly M
400m Freestyle W
200m Breaststroke M
200m Ind. Medley W
4x200m Freestyle M
|100m Freestyle M
100m Butterfly W
400m Ind. Medley M
50m Freestyle W
50m Breaststroke M
4x100m Freestyle W
1500m Freestyle W – slow heats
|200m Backstroke M
200m Breaststroke W
200m Butterfly M
200m Freestyle W
4x100m Medley M
4x100m Medley W
1500m Freestyle M – slow heats
|Semifinals & Finals – 18:00
|Semifinals & Finals – 18:00
|Finals – 18:00
|50m Backstroke W – Semi
200m Breaststroke M – Final
50m Butterfly W – Final
50m Backstroke M – Final
100m Breaststroke W – Final
50m Butterfly M – Semi
400m Freestyle W – Final
50m Freestyle M – Final
200m Ind. Medley W – Final
4x200m Freestyle M – Final
|1500m Freestyle W – fastest heat
100m Freestyle M – Semi
100m Butterfly W – Semi
50m Butterfly M – Final
50m Freestyle W – Semi
50m Breaststroke M – Semi
50m Backstroke W – Final
400m Ind. Medley M – Final
4x100m Freestyle W – Final
|100m Freestyle M – Final
200m Breaststroke W – Final
200m Backstroke M – Final
100m Butterfly W – Final
1500m Freestyle M – fastest heat
50m Freestyle W – Final
200m Butterfly M – Final
50m Breaststroke M – Final
200m Freestyle W – Final
4x100m Medley M – Final
4x100m Medley W – Final
