FINA gibt Zeitplan für die Junioren-Weltmeisterschaften 2017 bekannt

Stress and Swimming: How De-Stressing Will Help You Recover Faster You get faster between your swim practices. Here’s why managing the stress in your life is just as important as…

Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Nielsen Rockets To World Lead In 100 BK Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of…

UBC Leads U Sports Rankings As Conference Championships Approach After nine weeks of U Sports (Canadian collegiate) swimming, the University of British Colombia is ranked first in both the men’s and women’s U Sports rankings with Toronto sitting in second.

Jamaican Track Relay Loses Beijing Gold Medal In 2008 Doping Retest The IOC has announced that two more athletes have failed anti-doping tests after re-tests of their 2008 samples. They include a Jamaican runner who helped win the 4x100m relay, meaning all four members of the relay (which included Usain Bolt) will be stripped of their medals.