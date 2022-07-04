FINA Bureau Announces Composition of New FINA Technical Committees

Courtesy: FINA

BUDAPEST (Hungary) – The FINA Bureau today announced the members of its new FINA Technical Committees which are responsible for analyzing how continued improvements can be made to aquatic sports.

FINA has seven Technical Committees, with six committees for the aquatic disciplines of Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Water Polo, Artistic Swimming and a committee for Masters. The full composition of the FINA Technical Committees can be found below.

“We are very pleased to announce the new members of our FINA Technical Committees. The Committees play a critical role in the development of aquatic sports and ensuring that we are constantly striving to improve for the benefit of our athletes and fans,” said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

“We are grateful to the outgoing members of the Committees for their hard work and invaluable contribution, and we are sure that the new members will build on the great progress which has been made to date. Aquatic sports have so much potential, and it is very important that through the Technical Committees we continue to analyse how we can adjust our technical rules to make the sport more appealing to compete in and even more engaging to watch.”

FINA Technical Swimming Committee

Chairperson: Craig Hunter (GBR)

Vice Chairperson: Yuan Haoran (CHN)

Honorary Secretary: Jay Thomas (USA)

Committee Members: Christian Iversen (DEN), Petar Stoychev(BUL), Peter Szajer (HUN), Shigeo Ogata (JPN), Kwai Mae Tang (MAS), Majid Waseem (PAK), Daphne Dawn Bird (RSA), Youseef El Haouat (MAR), Raul Araya (ARG), Margaret Heyliger (BER), Louise Leblanc (CAN), Ryan Arblaster (AUS)

Events Sub-committee Members: Eray Acikgoz (TUR), Martina Moravcova (SVK), Nagni Gianni (ITA), Ang Peng (SGP), Max Kanyerezi (UGA), Luis Moreno (VEN), Trisa Cheer (FIJ), Renato Cordani (BRA), Lesley Huckins (NZL), Alfonso Wucherpfennig (ESP)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Denis Cadon (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: Dale Neuberger (USA)

FINA Technical Open Water Swimming Committee

Chairperson: Sid Cassidy (USA)

Vice Chairperson: Ferry Weertman (NED)

Honorary Secretary: John West (NZL)

Committee Members: Avelino Monteiro (SEN), Emilie Van Veenhuyzen (RSA), Jorge Delgado (ECU), Tomás Haces (CUB), Abdul Al Alawi (OMA), Ioki Ichikawa (JPN), Petros Arestis (CYP), Baret Avedikoglu (TUR), Szabolcs Fodor (HUN), Luis Liberato (POR), Britta Kamrau (GER), Bill Ford (AUS)

Events Sub-committee Members: Nikolay Zagritsenko (KAZ), Tanya Bogomilova (BUL), Andrea Prayer (ITA), Juan Carlos Tenorio (CHI), Edward Cheng (HKG), Ziyad Kashmiri (KSA)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Bénédicte Compois (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: Zouheir El Moufti (MAR)

FINA Technical Diving Committee

Chairperson: Bashar Al Saffar (KUW)

Vice Chairperson: Jesus Mena (MEX)

Honorary Secretary: Melanie Beck (GBR)

Committee Members: Yuki Kaneto (JPN), Jingjing Guo (HKG), Li Na (CHN), Sanda Donoval (CRO), Ildiko Kelemen (HUN), Mathz Lindberg (SWE), Hana Novotna (CZE), Mohamed Hassan (EGY), Dom Philipopoulos (RSA), Eric Brooker (AUS), Colleen Huffman (USA), Gordon Peterson (CAN)

Events Sub-committee Members: Tony Kok Beng Koh (MAS), Bartlomiej Krynicki (POL), Rimantas Puronas (LTU), Anna Sorokina (UKR), Josue Jesus Salas Ramirez (PER)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Frédéric Bouriat (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: Zhou Jihong (CHN)

FINA Technical High Diving Committee

Chairperson: Orlando Duque (COL)

Vice Chairperson: Khaled Saadallah (EGY)

Honorary Secretary: Michael Geissbühler (SUI)

Committee Members: Anthony Babatunde Fatayi Williams (NGR), Anke Piper (GER), Sercan Sen (TUR), Wessel Zimmerman (NED), Julian Llinas (ESP), Steve McFarland (USA), Mitch Geller (CAN), Joey Zuber (AUS), Ricardo Moreira (BRA), Rita Adriana Jimenez (MEX), Gaby Doueihy (LBN), Wu Minxia (CHN)

Events Sub-committee Member: Mayur Vyas (IND)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Hassan Mouti (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: Donald Rukare (UGA)

FINA Technical Water Polo Committee

Chairperson: Tamas Molnar (HUN)

Vice Chairperson: Ken Kuroda (JPN)

Honorary Secretary: Stavroula Kozompoli (GRE)

Committee Members: Milivoj Bebic (CRO), Mihajlo Ciric (SRB), Angel Moliner (ESP), Andy Hoepelman (NED), Mohsen Rezvani (IRI), Zhao Qi (CHN), Michael Goldenberg (USA), Monica Brochero (ARG), William Shaw (CAN), Mary Kloppers (ZIM), Ibrahim Zaher (EGY), Don Cameron (AUS)

Events Sub-committee Members: Marijo Brguljan (MNE), Massimiliano Caputi (ITA), Manuel De Jesus (PUR), Fahad Alebraim (KUW)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Richard Papazian (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: Kyriakos Giannopoulos (GRE)

FINA Technical Artistic Swimming Committee

Chairperson: Lisa Schott (CAN)

Vice Chairperson: Steve Chew (SGP)

Honorary Secretary: Ana Montero Pacheco (ESP)

Committee Members: Fumiko Asahara (JPN), Marina Christou (EGY), Esther Croes (ARU), Betty Hazle (USA), Liu Yan (CHN), Jennifer Naidoo (RSA), Gabriela Viglino (ARG), Luciana Garcia Genta (NZL), Laura Del Renzis (ITA), Livia Gut La Ragione (SUI), Despoina Karampela (GRE), Noam Zwi (ISR)

Events Sub-committee Members: Aliya Karimova (KAZ), Martha Pavon Gonzaga (MEX), Andida Bouma (NED), Ulla Lucenius (FIN), Anna Nepotacheva (AUS), Judit Vizi (HUN)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Marie Yldiz Kavakiloglu (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: Cheryl Gibson (CAN)

FINA Technical Masters Committee

Chairperson: Nadine Day (USA)

Vice Chairperson: Ioannis Montesantos (GRE)

Honorary Secretary: Ana Joselina Fortin (HON)

Committee Members: Xu Qi (CHN), Ahmad Al-Kadmani (KSA), Boris Drobac (SRB), Umut Gözen (TUR), Hörour Oddfriöarson (ISL), Urbaniak Ulrike (GER), Gyorgy Kenez (HUN), Carlos Da Silva (BRA), Guy Phiri (ZAM), Mustapha Riahi (TUN), Padhanaseth Changkasiri (THA), Michele Maree Galleen (AUS)

Events Sub-committee Members: Edith Clashing (ANT), Roger Eagles (NZL)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Christiane Guérin (FRA)

Bureau Liaison: António Silva (POR)