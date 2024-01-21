Fifth Years Help Lead Ohio State As Buckeyes Sweep Michigan

Ohio State vs Michigan

January 20, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Women: OSU 184- Michigan 116

Men: OSU 163 – Michigan 137

The Buckeyes made history as both teams defeated Michigan on Saturday. The women’s team won their third straight dual meet, marking the first time ever that Ohio State beat Michigan three times in a row. The Ohio State men also earned their third straight win, marking the first time since 1950.

Women’s Recap

Leading the way for the Buckeye women was fifth-year Josie Panitz. Panitz led a 100 breaststroke sweep for the Buckeyes touching in a 1:00.06. Hannah Bach (1:02.04) and Paige Delma (1:02.67) finished second and third respectively. Panitz also won the 200 breaststroke in a 2:12.46 and the 200 IM in a 2:00.96.

Senior Kit Kat Zenick also led the way for the Buckeyes. Zenick earned an individual win in the 100 butterfly swimming a 53.59 fro a 1-2 finish ahead of fifth-year teammate Morgan Kraus (53.61). Zenick finished second in the 50 freestyle in a 22.54, just 0.01 seconds behind junior teammate Teresa Ivan who won in a 22.53.

Both Ivan and Zenick teamed up for two relay wins. The team’s 200 medley relay of Nyah Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, and Ivan touched in a final time of a 1:37.97. Closing the meet, the team of Zenick, Tristan Harrison, Amy Fulmer, and Ivan swam to a final time of a 3:16.43. Fulmer also earned an individual win in the 100 freestyle touching in a 48.85.

The Michigan women were led by senior Casey Chung who swept the backstroke events. Chung won the 100 backstroke in a 53.24 and the 200 in a 1:57.09. Chung led from the start and got her hand on the wall first as Ohio State’s Paige Hall touched just behind Chung in the 200 back as Hall swam a 1:57.13.

Freshman Stephanie Balduccini also led the way for the Wolverines. Balduccini won the 200 freestyle in a 1:46.95 and was second in the 100 free in a 49.24.

Other Women’s Event Winners:

1000 freestyle: Gwen Woodbury (OSU) 9:49.34

200 butterfly: Hannah Bellard (Michigan) 1:58.41

3 meter diving: Janie Boyle (OSU) 320.25

500 freestyle: Maya Geringer (OSU) 4:49.10

1 meter diving: Evie Johnson (Michigan) 298.13

Men’s Recap

The men’s meet was closer than the women’s as the Buckeyes won by 26 points. Leading the way was fifth year Ruslan Gaziev who won the 100 freestyle in a 43.21 and the 100 backstroke in a 46.77. Gaziev also helped the team’s 400 freestyle relay to a win. That relay of Tomas Navikonis, Mario McDonald, Shaw Satterfield, and Gaziev swam to a final time of a 2:55.75. After trailing after the third leg, Gaziev’s huge anchor split of a 42.96 had the Buckeyes come from behind to earn the win.

Also leading the way for the Ohio State men was Tristan Jankovics. Jankovics earned two individual wins as he won the 200 backstroke in a 1:44.68 and the 200 IM in a 1:45.95. Jankovics finished ahead of Michigan’s Eitan Ben-Shitrit in both events, picking up huge points for the Buckeyes.

Charlie Clark also led the way for the Buckeyes as he swept the distance freestyle events. Clark led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1000 freestyle touching in a 9:00.94, ahead of teammates Sam Campbell and Mason Edmund. Clark also led the way for a 1-2-3 finished in the 500 freestyle as he touched in a 4:23.56, winning by over three seconds.

The Wolverine men were led by Ansel Froass who swept the breaststroke events. Froass won the 100 breast in a 54.74 and the 200 in a 1:58.13. Froass battled it out with Ohio State’s Billy Regan in both events, picking up key points for the Wolverines as Regan finished second in both events.

Sophomore Tyler Ray also earned two individual wins. Ray swept the butterfly events, winning the 100 in a 46.58 and the 200 in a 1:44.38. Ray also helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win. That relay of Jack Wilkening, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Ray, and Bence Szabados swam to a final time of a 1:26.08. Szabados picked up an individual win as well in the 50 freestyle touching in a 19.70.

Other Men’s Event Winners: