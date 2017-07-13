Fertel Doubles Up, Ervin Wins 50 Free Gold To Close Maccabiah Games

2017 MACCABIAH GAMES

On the fourth and final day of the swimming competition at the 2017 Maccabiah Games, 36-year-old Anthony Ervin found himself at the top of the podium once again.

Ervin won the 50 free by nearly a full second, touching in 22.05 for the gold medal. That swim lowers his season best of 22.09, done at the U.S. World Championship Trials where the 2016 Olympic champion missed the team. This is his second individual gold of the meet after winning the 100 free on day 1, along with numerous relay medals.

Israel’s David Gamburg, who nearly ran down Ervin in the 100 free, took silver behind the three-time Olympian for a second time in 22.94.

Another American, Kelly Fertel, had a tremendous showing on the final night, collecting a pair of individual gold medals. Fertel won the women’s 800 free in 8:57.21, and followed up with a victory in the 200 IM in 2:15.03. She finished the meet with four golds, having won the 400 IM on day 2 and the 400 free on day 3.

There was an American sweep in the men’s 200 IM, led by Judd Howard (2:02.83), and an Israeli sweep in the 1500 with Yonatan Rusin (15:42.61) leading the way.

Results for the relays have not been available. However, the Americans did win gold in the men’s 400 medley relay, per the Jerusalem Post. Ervin swam alongside retired veterans Lenny Krayzelburg and Jason Lezak on the relay.