Fenlon Wins Two, Gormsen and Howley Crack 4:20 in 400 Free at LIAC Invite

LIAC AUGUST WATER PARTY INVITE

August 27-30, 2020

Freedom Pool, Nassau County, New York

LCM (50 meter) course

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 MR LIAC August Water”

Matthew Fenlon of Badger Swim Club and LIAC 15-year-olds Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley continued to headline the LIAC-hosted August Water Party Invite on day three.

Fenlon, a recent Stanford ’25 commit, won both the 100 fly and 400 free. The 17-year-old was 55.66 in the 100 fly, coming within tenths of his lifetime best (55.32). In the 400 free, he posted a 4:03.99, off of his best of 3:58.04 from January. He was almost beat in the 400 by 17-year-old teammate Hunter Kim, who hit a lifetime best 4:05.54 for second.

In that 400, Gormsen and Howley finished very close to one another, Gormsen at 4:19.14 and Howley at 4:19.92. Gormsen was about 2.6 seconds off of her lifetime best, while Howley dropped 2.8, her first swim under 4:20.

Howley went on to be the top female finisher in the 100 fly, posting a 1:00.55, just .4 off of her lifetime best. Gormsen posted a 1:04.09, dropping four-tenths from her old best.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS