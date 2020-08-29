Fenlon Wins Two, Gormsen and Howley Crack 4:20 in 400 Free at LIAC Invite

LIAC AUGUST WATER PARTY INVITE
- August 27-30, 2020
- Freedom Pool, Nassau County, New York
- LCM (50 meter) course
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 MR LIAC August Water”
Matthew Fenlon of Badger Swim Club and LIAC 15-year-olds Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley continued to headline the LIAC-hosted August Water Party Invite on day three.
Fenlon, a recent Stanford ’25 commit, won both the 100 fly and 400 free. The 17-year-old was 55.66 in the 100 fly, coming within tenths of his lifetime best (55.32). In the 400 free, he posted a 4:03.99, off of his best of 3:58.04 from January. He was almost beat in the 400 by 17-year-old teammate Hunter Kim, who hit a lifetime best 4:05.54 for second.
In that 400, Gormsen and Howley finished very close to one another, Gormsen at 4:19.14 and Howley at 4:19.92. Gormsen was about 2.6 seconds off of her lifetime best, while Howley dropped 2.8, her first swim under 4:20.
Howley went on to be the top female finisher in the 100 fly, posting a 1:00.55, just .4 off of her lifetime best. Gormsen posted a 1:04.09, dropping four-tenths from her old best.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- In the 200 back, LIAC 18-year-old Billy Swartwout won in a 2:03.91, a lifetime best by nearly a full second for the Princeton ’24 commit. LIAC 15-year-old Matt Beehler was second in 2:08.85, a lifetime best by 3.8 seconds and his first swim under 2:10.
- Badger’s Joy Jiang dropped over four seconds in the 400 free, posting a 4:26.24. She was also 1:02.43 in the 100 fly, while her teammate Vanessa Chong wasn’t far behind (1:02.74).
- LIAC’s Kiki Kennedy, 16, was the top female finisher in the 200 back at 2:21.39, a four-second drop.