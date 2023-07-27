Federica Pellergini and Matteo Giunta Announce Pregnancy After World Record Falls

Federica Pellegrini, la Divina, saw her name removed from her last remaining World Aquatics World Record on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

There, pending ratification, Australian 19-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan swam 1:52.85 to break Pellegrini’s 2009-vintage World Record of 1:52.98 in the women’s 200 meter freestyle.

At the same moment of congratulating O’Callaghan for her World Record swim, Pellegrini made an announcement of her own: she and her husband and former coach Matteo Giunta are expecting their first child together.

In the video, Pellegrini shows her belly with the words “we’ll take it back!” before kissing her husband. In the text of the best, Pellegrini congratulated O’Callaghan, and O’Callaghan replied in the comments thanking la Divina for the message.

Pellegrini retired from active swimming in 2021, became engaged that same year, and the couple were married on August 27, 2022.

Pellegrini’s record, the oldest on the books, was done at the peak of a run of dominance that made her a superstar in her own country, but is often underappreciated globally because her best swims were done in 2009 in polyurethane suits. Her polyurethane-suit record, though, has so far lasted longer than any other.

Pellegrini, 34, has an Olympic gold medal in the 200 free from the 2008 Olympic Games and a bronze medal in the same event from the 2004 Games. She is also a 6-time World Champion in long course, 1-time World Champion in short course, and has a total of 19 World Championship medals and 37 European Championship medals.

In total, Pellegrini set 10 World Records in her career:

LCM 200 Free:

2007 World Championships, 1:56.47

2008 Olympics, 1:55.45

2008 Olympics, 1:54.82

2009 Italian Championships, 1:54.47

2009 World Championships, 1:53.67

2009 World Championships, 1:52.98

SCM 200 Free:

2008 European Championships, 1:51.85

2009 European Championships, 1:51.17

LCM 400 Free: