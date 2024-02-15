Federal Way’s Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center to Host 2025 Big 12 Championships

The Big 12 has announced that the 2025 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships will be held at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

“We’re honored to host the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, offering a modernized facility that provides an outstanding experience for elite athletes and their fans,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “We’ve made significant improvements at our Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in recent years, making it brighter, more energy efficient, and more comfortable for swimmers of all ages and abilities, including collegiate superstars.”

The dates for the meet are set for Tuesday, February 25 – Saturday, March 1, 2025. With the meet expected to start on Tuesday, it looks as if the meet will be switching to a five-day meet format that the ACC and SEC currently have. Currently, the meet operates under the four-day format.

This will be the first time that the meet is held at a neutral site since 1997. The meet has typically been held at the University of Texas, although Texas will be leaving the Big 12 at the end of this year to join the SEC. This year’s championships are being held on campus at West Virginia.

The meet will travel out west in 2025 to Washington. With Texas’s departure, the arrival of BYU and Cincinnati this year, and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah next year, the conference will see a dramatic geographical shift.

Notably, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah will all arrive from the Pac-12. The three teams will be familiar with the pool as the 2024 Pac-12 Championships will take place in Federal Way with the women’s meet running from February 28th-March 2nd and the men’s meet running from March 6th-9th.

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center has seating for approximately 2,500 spectators. The pool was planned to host the 2021 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships but the meet was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.

Just a few weeks after hosting the 2025 Big 12 Championships, the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center will host both the men’s and women’s 2025 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships.