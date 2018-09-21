Facing Possible 4-Year Ban, Japan’s Junya Koga Set To File CAS Appeal

Facing a possible 4-year ban for having tested positive for a banned substance, Japanese medalist Junya Koga is set to file an appeal with the Court Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to Kyodo News, the 31-year-old had previously sought a reduction in his sanction at a hearing before an impartial panel in late August, however, his request was rejected. His appeal to CAS is the next step for Koga if he hopes to have a chance to join the Japanese national team for a home-based Olympics in 2020.

As we reported back in May on the eve of the 2018 Japan Open, the 31-year-old backstroke ace reportedly failed two drug tests in the month of March, which resulted in his being removed from the Japanese National Team. Koga tested positive for traces of ‘banned muscle-building substances’, which the Olympian denied having taken knowingly.

Koga earned the 50m back silver medal last year in Budapest at the 2017 World Championships. He also earned 50m backstroke gold at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, as well as represented Japan at the 2016 Olympics as part of the men’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay.