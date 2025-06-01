European Juniors Finalist Filippo Bertoni Commits To Kentucky For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Filippo Bertoni has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Kentucky beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. Bertoni primarily specializes in mid-distance freestyle.

The Rome, Italy native has represented Italy at the international level on numerous occasions. Most recently, he represented Italy at the 2024 European Junior Championships. There he was 4th in the 200 free in a 1:49.15, 4th in the 800 free in a 8:02.41, and 6th in the 400 free in a 3:54.05.

In addition to his individual swims, Bertoni also swam on Italy’s 800 free relay. That relay won gold in a 7:12.15 and he split a 1:49.36 on the 2nd leg. Bertoni is set to represent Italy later this summer at the U23 Championships in Slovakia.

Bertoni’s Best LCM and SCM times with SCY conversions are:

200 FR: 1:46.13 / 1:48.42 (1:35.61/1:34.79)

400/500 FR: 3:41.65 / 3:48.73 ( 4:13.31/4:16.28)

800/1000 FR: 7:40.76 / 7:56.49 (8:46.58/8:53.88)

1500/1650 FR: 14:49.39 / 15:14.02 (14:44.08/14:56.09)

The Kentucky men finished 9th out of 11 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships. The team went on to finish 20th at 2025 NCAAs with 30 points.

The Kentucky staff is already hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail after the team added three new coaches in the last week. Based on his best converted times, Bertoni is a huge commit for Kentucky. His 200 free converted time would have been 2nd on the team this past season behind Carson Hick who swam a 1:33.61. Bertoni’s best 500 free would also have been 2nd on the roster this past season behind Hick who swam a 4:10.27.

Hick and Levi Sandidge were the team’s only finalists in the 500 free. Bertoni would have joined the pair as his best time would have been in the ‘B’ final.

