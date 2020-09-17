European Jr Medalist Adam Hloben Is Golden In Znojmo

2020 VELKA CENA ZNOJMA (CZE)

September 5th & September 6th

Znojmo, CZE

SCM (25m)

Results

Several Czech swimmers got some racing in earlier this month, taking part in a short course competition in Znojmo. The meet represented a great way to dust off some competition cobwebs in preparation for Chomutov Grand Prix this weekend.

Among the competitors at this meet was Adam Hloben, the 200m fly bronze medalist at the 2019 European Championships in Kazan. 19-year-old Hloben topped the 200m fly podium here as well, clocking a time of 1:58.25. That rests about one and a half seconds outside his lifetime best of 1:56.80, a mark he put up at Plzenske in October of 2019.

Hloben also topped the podium here in the men’s 200m free, punching the clock in 1:47.93 to represent just one of two swimmers to get under the 1:50 barrier. It was at the aforementioned October meet where he also logged his lifetime best in this event, a mark of 1:46.48, although this outing checks in as the teen’s 7th best performance in this short course format of the 2free.

Also getting on the board here was Roman Prochazka, who took the men’s 50m free in 22.27, while 30-year-old veteran Jan Sefl snagged 100m free, and 100m IM victories in respective efforts of 49.30, 23.71, and 55.83.

Barbora Seemanova raced just one event, which was the women’s 100m free. The national record holder stopped the clock in a time of 54.99 as the only competitor under 56 in the race.