Ethan Bevill, Sean Griffenkranz Commit to D3-Champion Denison

Ethan Bevill from Chattanooga, Tennessee and Bergenfield, New Jersey’s Sean Griffenkranz will both suit up for the Denison University men’s swimming and diving team in the fall, joining fellow class of 2022 commit Lukas Gately.

Ethan Bevill

“I chose Denison because of the amazing coaching staff and team. I can’t wait to spend the next four years there.”

Bevill, shown at right with McCallie School coach Stan Corcoran and McCallie / GPS Aquatics coach Roger Dahlke, took 4th in the 200 IM (1:53.14) and 6th in the 100 fly (51.00) at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee High School Championship. He went lifetime bests in both events in prelims at the state meet. In club swimming, Bevill had a particularly good showing at NCSA Spring Championship, earning PBs in the 50 free, 200 fly, and 100/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:51.97

100 fly – 50.25

400 IM – 4:06.16

200 IM – 1:52.47

50 free – 20.9 relay split

Sean Griffenkranz

Griffenkranz recently graduated from Bergen Catholic High School. He swam the 100/200 free double at the 2018 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions, then turned around two weeks later and competed for the club team Phoenix Aquatic Club at TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup in the 200 free, 50/100 breast, and 100/200 IM. There, he finaled in the 200 free and 100 IM and took home PBs in the 200/500 free, 50/100 breast, and 100/200 IM. Griffenkranz has also had success with distance events. Since the beginning of his senior year he has also improved his times in the 500/1000 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 9:44.02

500 free – 4:40.47

200 free – 1:43.29

400 IM – 4:11.13

200 IM – 1:55.67

200 breast – 2:13.65

