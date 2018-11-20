Erika Villaecija Waves Emotional Goodbye at Short Course Nationals

It was an emotional goodbye last week in Barcelona, where 34-year old Spanish swimmer Erika Villaecija Garcia swam her last-ever Spanish National Championship meet. The four-time Olympian and 7-time European Championship medalist announced her retirement earlier this month, committing to swimming out the Short Course National Championships and the team-centric Club Cup in December.

During a ceremony in the final day of the championships, Villaecija was honored as an ‘eternal historic swimmer in the history of Spanish Swimming.” With tears in her eyes, she received a commemorative plaque from Enric Bertran, the president of the Catalan Federation; and a bouquet of flowers from her teammates at Sabadell CN Judit Ignacio and Marc Sanchez.

She was also given a gold badge of the Spanish Swimming Federation and the Creu de Sant Jordi – the highest civilian distinction of Catalonia.

“We lose an exceptional swimmer, but we gain a psychologist and a promising coach,” the federation said in its official goodbye. “THANK YOU, ERIKA, for so many years, for so many emotions, for so many things. Your legacy is a treasure that will be remembered for generations to come.”

Villaecija’s Times from last week’s National Championships