Erika Pelaez Puts Up Career Best 50.55 100 Back on Day 2 of Georgia/NC State Dual Meet

Georgia vs. NC State (Swimapalooza)

November 8-9, 2024

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), two-day dual meet

Full Results PDF

Friday Recap

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

NC State – 218 Georgia – 152

MEN

NC State – 232.5 Georgia – 134.5

The action continued on day 2 of the Swimapalooza, a dual meet between Georgia and NC State in Athens. In the end, the Wolfpack won both the men’s and women’s meets by comfortable margins, but there was phenomenal swims out of both teams throughout the weekend.

NC State freshman Erika Pelaez continues to impress in her first few college meets of her career. Following her exceptional freestyle swims in her collegiate debut a few weeks ago, Pelaez showed off her versatility at this meet, kicking things off on Saturday by leading off NC State’s women’s 400 medley relay in 50.55. That performance marks a career best for Pelaez, also marking her first time under 51 seconds in the event. The swim also speaks to NC State’s exceptional depth in backstroke, as teammates Leah Shackley and Kennedy Noble have also both been under 51 seconds in the 100 back already this season. On the relay on Saturday, Aubree Brouwer clocked a 59.60 on breaststroke, Tyler Driscoll split 52.49 on fly, and Lily Christianson was 49.76 on the anchor. NC State finished in 3:32.40.

Speaking of Shackley, she won the 200 back later in the session with a 1:50.81, nearing her career best of 1:50.21. Shackley is also a freshman. She went on to win the 200 fly as well, swimming a 1:55.75.

Meanwhile, Pelaez would go on from the relay to win the 200 IM in 1:57.01. She narrowly beat out Georgia’s Ieva Maluka, who went 1:57.13. Pelaez got out to a slim lead on fly, but Maluka pushed back on the backstroke leg, splitting 28.65 and firmly taking the lead. Maluka would expand her lead by 0.20 seconds on breaststroke, but Pelaez came flying home and managed to get her hand on the wall 1st.

Though NC State would ultimately lose the women’s 400 free relay to Georgia, Pelaez was incredible there as well, anchoring in a blistering 46.94. Tyler Driscoll was once again a bright spot on for NC State on that relay, splitting 48.63 on the 2nd leg. As for Georgia’s winning relay, Eboni McCarty (48.08), Marie Landreneau (48.48), Sloane Reinstein (49.19), and Katie Belle Sikes (48.65) combined for a 3:14.40.

NC State picked up a win in the women’s 200 breast as well, where Lisa Nystrand clocked a 2:10.40.

Abby McCulloh earned the win for Georgia in the women’s 1000 free, swimming a 9:32.27. It was a great performance by the Bulldogs, seeing Rachel Stege take 2nd in 9:34.63.

There was also an 800 free relay swum on Saturday. In the women’s 800 free relay, the Georgia team of Shea Furse (1:46.62), Dune Coetzee (1:47.53), Sloane Reinstein (1:45.49), and Rachel Stege (1:46.62) teamed up for a 7:06.26.

On the men’s side of things, one of the highlights came in the 1000 free, where NC State’s Owen Lloyd ripped an 8:47.51. It was a great showing all around for the Wolfpack in the 1000, as Lance Norris took 2nd in 8:48.00, David Bethlehem was 3rd in 8:52.73, and Will Gallant touched 4th in 8:57.96.

Georgia’s Ruard Van Renen put up a strong performance in the men’s 200 back, clocking a 1:40.47 for the win. He was locked in a battle with NC State’s Daniel Diehl (1:41.15) through the 100, but pulled away steadily through the back half of the race. Diehl would go on to win the 200 IM in 1:43.85, touching first by 2 seconds.

NC State put up an excellent men’s 400 medley relay for a dual meet, seeing Quintin McCarty (45.84), Arsen Kozhakhmetov (52.27), Luke Miller (44.72), and Jerry Fox combine for a 3:04.76.

Sam Hoover picked up the win for NC State in the men’s 200 breast, swimming a 1:57.34.

Georgia found themselves back on top in the men’s 200 fly, where Drew Hitchcock put up a 1:45.48, passing NC State’s Matt Marsteiner (1:45.79) on the final 50.

NC State ended the session with a big win in the men’s 400 free relay. Luke Miller (42.60), Drew Salls (43.28), McCarty (42.59), and Wells Walker (43.84) teamed up for a 2:52.31.

On the boards, NC State’s Elisabeth Rockefeller was huge on the women’s side, winning 1-meter (280.50) and 3-meter (292.58). In men’s 1-meter, Renato Calderaro (Georgia) won with a score of 355.20. Men’s 3-meter saw Matthew Bray (Georgia) come out on top with a final score of 402.98.