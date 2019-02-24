Erika Brown Breaks Another SEC Meet Record With 46.41 100 Free

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Erika Brown has had one heck of a week, starting with a breaking the NCAA record in the 50 free, then breaking the SEC meet record in the 100 fly. Tonight, Brown added to that list of accomplishments by breaking the SEC meet record of 46.61 held by former NCAA champion Ariana Vanderpool-Wallace. Brown blasted a 46.41, establishing the fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Brown is now the 4th fastest NCAA 100 freestyler of all time, behind only Simone Manuel, Mallory Comerford, and Olivia Smoliga. Manuel holds the NCAA and American records at 45.56, while Smoliga has the SEC conference record at 47.30.

Brown has upped the ante this week, setting herself up for some wild races at NCAAs. What are we looking forward to, you might ask? Well, Brown is now the NCAA record holder in the 50 free, and she will be going up against Abbey Weitzeil, who is the American Record holder in the 50. Moreover, Comerford has hinted that she’ll be swimming the 50 at NCAAs, adding even more fire to the mix. The 3 will also be going up against each other in the 100 free, where they are all in the top 5 performers of all time. Brown will also have a battle on her hands in the 100 fly, where she, Maggie MacNeil, and Louise Hansson, who are among the top 4 performers all-time, will be racing.