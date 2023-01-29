Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erica Sullivan on Nation-Leading 500: “This is the first step”

Comments: 1

NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2

Erica Sullivan established herself as the top 500-freestyler in the NCAA this season on Friday night, swimming to a 4:35.88. Sullivan says that she’s been working a lot on her confidence in training and this is the first step that she sees in that paying off. She also speaks to the Texas women establishing a proper distance group and when they get together, they do YARDS.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CADWALLADER GANG
23 seconds ago

queen

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!