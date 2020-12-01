England’s Holly White Sends Verbal Commitment to Cleveland State for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Holly White from Liverpool, England has announced her verbal commitment to Cleveland State University. A senior at Archbishop Blanch School, White will graduate in the spring of 2021 and head to Cleveland next fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Cleveland State!! Thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends who supported me through this process! Go Vikings.”

White swims for the club team City of Liverpool SC and specializes mainly in free, fly, and back. She clocked a number of best LCM times at the beginning of 2020, including in the 50 free (27.80), 50 back (31.32), and 50 fly (29.12) at the Lancashire County Age Groups & County Championship in Manchester. Prior to that, she had swum a personal best in the 100 fly (1:03.64) at the 2019 Swim England National Summer Meet (50m) in Sheffield.

In SCM, White updated her times in the 50/100/200 back and 50/100/200 fly during 2019, swimming at Swim England National Winter Championships (25m), Swim England North West Winter Championships 2019, and Manchester International Meet 2019, among others.

Best LCM times (converted):

100 free – 59.17 (51.86)

200 free – 2:08.10 (1:52.52)

400 free – 4:29.71 (5:02.19)

100 fly – 1:03.64 (56.07)

200 fly – 2:21.20 (2:04.68)

100 back – 1:06.55 (58.87)

200 back – 2:23.98 (2:07.54)

White will join Mackenzie Lipnick in the CSU class of 2025. The Vikings finished runners-up to Oakland at the 2020 Horizon League Championships. White’s best converted times would have scored in the A final of the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly and the B final of the 500 free.

