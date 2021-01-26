Emory & Henry’s Madaris, Sweigart Named ODAC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Emory & Henry Athletics

FOREST, Va. – Emory & Henry College junior Blake Madaris has been selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week, ODAC officials announced Monday. It marks the first time in program history that an E&H men’s swimmer has earned weekly recognition from the league.

The Acworth, Georgia native won three individual races and added an exhibition victory in the 200-meter medley relay (2:08.89) as the Wasps dominated Ferrum by a 104-7 score.

Madaris got his day started with a victory in the 200-meter individual medley, stopping the watches in 2:44.71. He then went back-to-back later in the meet for a pair of individual wins, touching the wall first in the 100-meter backstroke (1:15.96) and clocking a 5:17.00 in the 400-meter freestyle.

Emory & Henry will host King (Tenn.) University on Friday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. Fans are reminded that per ODAC policy, spectators are not permitted at indoor events for the spring 2021 semester. Everyone is encouraged to follow the action online at www.GoWasps.com/live.

FOREST, Va. – Emory & Henry College junior Cat Sweigart has been selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week, ODAC officials announced Monday. It is the first time in Sweigart’s career that she has won the award.

The Bridgewater, Virginia native and 2019 All-ODAC Third-Teamer earns the weekly league honor after leading the Wasps to a 109-67 victory over Ferrum College Saturday. She won all three of her individual races and assisted in a relay win.

Sweigart opened the day with a win in the 200-meter individual medley (2:47.15) and added a victory in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:09.72. She swam the 100-meter breaststroke as an exhibition, finishing at the front of the pack in 1:23.98.

Sweigart capped the meet by getting right back in the water after her 100-meter breaststroke performance, anchoring the 200-meter freestyle relay which took first in 2:09.51.

