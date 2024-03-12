Emma Weyant Unpacks Her Sporti Collab, Riviera Reverie Swim & Activewear Collection

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Florida junior Emma Weyant posted personal best times in all of her individual events at the 2024 SEC Championships. That performance may be her best since the 2020 Olympics where she earned a silver medal. At SECs Emma ripped:

500 Freestyle — 4:34.25 (1st)

400 IM — 4:01.20 (1st)

1650 Freestyle — 15:54.62 (2nd)

200 Freestyle (relay split) — 1:43.33

Emma’s timing is perfect! Ahead of the SEC Champs, Emma dropped her second Sporti Collab — Riviera Reverie swim and activewear collection. She unpacks all of the details in this podcast. I hope you like it. If you are a Sporti Collection fan, see these links:

