Ella Ramsay Breaks Age Record On Day 1 Of Australian Age Championships

2019 Australian Age Championships

Mon. April 15 – Mon. April 22, 2019 (Sunday/Monday Multiclass Timed Finals)

Mon.-Sat. Heats 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Multiclass Timed Finals 4 PM Sat., 10 AM/4 PM Sun.-Mon.

SA Aquatic & Leisure Center, Oaklands Park South Australia

LCM (50-meter course)

Meet site

Live results

14-year-old Ella Ramsay broke an Australian age record in prelims of the 200 IM, then won the first overall gold medal of Australia’s 2019 Age Championships.

Ramsay went 2:14.89 in prelims to break the age record for 14-year-old girls. The St. Peters Western swimmer cut from a seed time of 2:18.80. The old record was a 2:16.67 put up by Mikkayla Maselli-Sheridan back in 2009. Ramsay went 2:17.18 in finals to win the race by more than a second.

On the boys side, Yanning Zhang won a pair of titles on day 1. The 14-year-old from Nunawading won the 200 IM in 2:07.72, while also winning the 200 back in 2:08.96.

Meanwhile Kalani Ireland won the 50 free for 17-year-old boys. He was 23.21 to win by a tenth over Angus McDonald.

In the girls 200 free, age 13, two girls were about two and a half seconds off another Maselli-Sheridan record. Mikhaila Flint went 2:04.52 and Sophie Martin 2:04.66. For the boys 100 fly, Jesse Coleman (age 14) was about a second and a half off a Kyle Chalmers record, going 56.39 for the win. And Lani Pallister won the girls age 16 100 free, going 55.70 and coming within about 1.7 seconds of the age record.

The meet continues through Saturday, with the corresponding multi-class meet for para-swimming events on Saturday through Monday.