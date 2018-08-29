Eli Coan Set to Transfer to UNC Chapel Hill

Eli Coan of Clarkesville, Georgia, has announced his transfer from Gardner-Webb University to the University of North Carolina. Coan is a rising sophomore and will join UNC’s class of 2021 with three years of eligibility left.

“I am so proud and honored to announce my decision to transfer to the University of North Carolina. I’m extremely thankful for my year at the Webb, and I’ll always hold GWU in a special place in my heart. It was a tough decision after this world-wind of a summer, but I know it is the right choice for me. I can’t wait to go to Chapel Hill this fall to continue my academic and swimming career. Go Heels!”

Coan attended Veritas High School where he was a multi-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. While at Gardner-Webb, he dropped time in his three main events: -3/10 in the 50 free, -9/10 in the 100 free, and -3.2 in the 100 fly. At the CCSA Championships in February he was runner-up in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 9th in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 20.30

100 Free – 45.03

100 Fly – 48.85

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

SwimSwam Transfer Tracker