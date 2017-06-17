Efimova Drops 1:04.8 100 Breast, Moves Into 3rd On All-Time List

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – CANET

After a nasty 200 breast at the second stop of the Mare Nostrum tour that brought her within seven tenths of the world record, Russia’s Yuliya Efimova threw down an equally impressive 100 on day 1 of the final stop in Canet-en-Roussillon.

Efimova went 1:04.82 for the win, breaking her own Russian Record of 1:05.02 set back in 2013 and moving past Rebecca Soni and Lilly King for 3rd on the all-time top performers list. Along with becoming the 3rd fastest performer in history, the swim was also the 5th fastest performance in history. World record holder Ruta Meilutyte has been faster three times, and American Jessica Hardy was faster once back in 2009.

Take a look at the five fastest performers in history:

The swim, nearly seven tenths faster than she was at the Olympics, sets up another epic showdown between her and King at the upcoming World Championships. King was very outspoken about Efimova’s history with doping in Rio, and will need to be on her A-game if she’s to prevent Efimova from defending her World title.

Sweden’s Jennie Johansson took silver behind Efimova in 1:06.79, and Australia’s Jessica Hansen was 3rd in 1:07.06.

We’ll see what the Russian has in store for the 200 tomorrow, as her 100 was over eight tenths better than it was in Barcelona, where she cranked out that 2:19 200 breast.