ECU, Houston, SMU Collect AAC Weekly Honors

Courtesy: American Athletic Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving honors for the week ending Oct. 14.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Jacek Arentewicz * So. * ECU

Arentewicz swam for three first-place finishes to help the Pirates to their first dual meet win of the season at William & Mary on Saturday. He set the pool record in the breaststroke with a time of 2:01.11 and posted the fastest times in The American in both the 100 (55.73) and 200 breaststrokes. Arentewicz swam the second leg of the 200 medley relay, as ECU clocked a time of 1:30.60 for the top time in the league this season.

Female Swimmer of the Week

Andrea Podmanikova * So. * SMU

Podmanikova recorded two NCAA B-Cut marks and won the 200 breaststroke in SMU’s season opener inside Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium over the weekend. Her 100 and 200 breaststroke times are the second-fastest in the NCAA this season. Her 100 breaststroke time of 56.68 set a pool record and meets the NCAA B-Cut standards, while her second B-Cut mark came with her first-place time of 2:02.25 in the 200 breaststroke.

Female Diver of the Week

Katie Deininger * Fr. * Houston

Deininger swept the diving events at the Houston Diving Invitational. With 213.35 points, she posted a personal-best score in the platform dive. Deininger earned a score of 278.80 in the one-meter dive, which meets the NCAA Zone diving standards. The freshman also scored 252.35 to win the three-meter dive.