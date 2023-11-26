East Grand Rapids Wins Seven Events As They Capture Michigan Girls HS Division III Title

MICHIGAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (LOWER PENINSULA)

November 17-18, 2023

SCY

Rochester, Michigan

Results PDF

Team Scores:

East Grand Rapids, 420 Cranbrook Kingswood, 219 Bloomfield Hills Marian, 214 Milan, 163 Holland Christian, 145

East Grand Rapids captured the Divison III (small schools) state title by over 200 points. They started and finished the meet strong, winning both the first and final events.

Leading the way for the team was junior Katherine Simon who won the 100 free in a 50.65 and the 200 free in a 1:49.77. Both swims were personal best times.

Simon also helped the teams 200 and 400 free relays to wins. The team of Ellery Chandler, Gracie Putnam, Alyssa Hein, and Simon won the 200 free in a 1:37.30. Simon had a huge anchor split with a 23.05, the fastest split of anyone in the field by over a second. In the 400 free relay, the team of Ella Gauri, Ava Bennett, Alyssa Hein, and Simon combined for a final time of 3:33.02. Simon anchored the relay in a 50.61.

Chandler also picked up an individual win as she won the 100 breast in a 1:03.17, winning the event by over two seconds. Last year, Chandler was third in the event at the meet as she swam a 1:04.53 so she has had a big improvement from her freshman to sophomore season.

Chandler also helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win as the team of Addie Hein, Maya Reifinger, Chandler, and Ivy Chu swam to a final time of 1:46.56. Reifinger’s breaststroke split and Chandler’s butterfly split were the fastest in the field.

East Grand Rspids’ final win came in the 1 meter diving event as Maria Colombo won in a 441.40, winning by over 50 points.

Flat Rock senior Lauren McNamara picked up two individual wins. McNamara won the 100 fly in a 55.68 and the 200 IM in a 2:05.59. Her 200 IM was a personal best. McNamara is headed to Marshall next fall.

Other event winners: