Early Bird Tickets On Sale for 2019 FINA World Championships

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Championships – which feature swimming, diving, water polo, artistic (synchronized) swimming, and open water races – take place July 12th-28th, 2019, with pool swimming running the 21st to 28th.

Single swim session tickets start at 8500 South Korean won, or about $8.50 USD, and go up to 25,500 won, or about $23 USD. Water polo tickets range from $8.50 to $23 for early rounds and max out at $38 for the final match. Tickets to diving prelims fall in the same $8-$23 range, while tickets to finals are as much as $53; artistic swimming finals are similarly priced.

In comparison to the 2017 edition of the meet, which took place in Budapest, Hungary, tickets are significantly more expensive – though still quite affordable on the scale of professional sports. Prelims tickets to swimming in 2017 cost 500 Hungarian forints, or about $2 USD. Finals tickets were a little over $7. Diving tickets cost between $2 and $5.50, and artistic swimming was in the $2-$11 range.

Tickets to the 2015 meet in Kazan, Russia, ranged from less than $1 to about $44.