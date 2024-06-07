Dylan Carter on Mare Nostrum: “The most valuable thing here is just getting off the blocks”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Olympian Dylan Carter hoped to springboard his summer of racing at the Mare Nostrum tour. Known as a 200 free and 100 fly specialist earlier in his career, Carter has now transitioned to the 50 and 100 freestyle, both of which he will swim in Paris.

After moving to his home of Trinidad and Tobago to train full time, Carter is now close to family as he prepares for his 3rd Olympics games.