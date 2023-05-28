Duncan Scott Wins Again To Close Out City of Glasgow International

2023 CITY OF GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2023 City of Glasgow International Swim Meet wrapped up at Tollcross International Swimming Center tonight with 26-year-old Duncan Scott capturing another victory.

The University of Stirling Olympic multi-medalist followed up his 200m IM and 200m free podium-topping performances from the previous two nights with a gold in the men’s 100m free this evening.

Scott touched in 49.35 to mark one of two men under the 50-second barrier. Joining him was Jack McMillan of Edinburgh who punched 49.88 for silver while teammate David Cumberlidge rounded out the top 3 in 50.01.

McMillan was in the pool earlier in the session, winning the men’s 400m freestyle. The former Irish national swimmer clocked a time of 3:55.28 for the win in that longer event.

We reported how Ireland’s Mona McSharry clocked a new national record in the women’s 200m breast. The University of Tennessee swimmer notched a new lifetime best of 2:24.50 to top the podium. You can read more about her performance here.

Denmark got on the board once again in the fly events, with Martine Damborg and Casper Puggaard taking the women’s and men’s 50m fly sprints, respectively.

Damborg touched in 27.18 to grab gold for the women while Puggaard followed suit in 24.00 for the men.

Medi Harris produced the sole outing of the women’s 100m backstroke field under the minute threshold tonight. Harris scored gold in 59.74 while Olympian Kathleen Dawson settled for silver in 1:00.46.

16-year-old John Shortt of Ireland followed up his 200m back victory with a win in the 100m distance this evening. Shortt touched in 55.89 as his 5th fastest of the season. He owns a season-best result of 55.26 from the Irish National Swimming Championships last month.

Commonwealth Games champion James Wilby put up a time of 2:11.48 to win the men’s 200m breast while Lucy Hope was the women’s 100m free winner in 55.35 this evening.

Additionally, Freya Colbert clocked 4:11.13 to win the women’s 400m free by over 4 seconds.