Daily Swim Coach Workout #897

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

30:00 water polo

400 ez – 50 derek, 50 swim

2:00

28 x 25 on :30 – midpool transition IM turns (FL-FL/FL-BA/BA-BA/BA-BR/BR-BR/BR-FR/FR

2:00

3 x

4 x 100 fast on 1:20 best time interval – others go on different intervals

1 x ez 100 on 1:30



2:00



5 x 100 kick on :15 rest, IM order build x 25, last one IM for time sprint



4 x 50 ez cool down