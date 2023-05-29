Daily Swim Coach Workout #898

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
400 warm up – 50 derek, 50 swim
1 x
1 x 200 sprint on 3:00 – broken @ 75 for :10, broken at 125 and 175 for :05 rest
1 x 100 on 2:00 ez
2:00
10:00 work on breast drills – buoy kick, right,left,both with scoop
2:00
2 x
1 x 400 kick mod streamline on 5:15 w/fins
6 X 50 on :50 kick w/fins desc 1-3, 4-6
change strk each set
2:00
5 x
1 X 100 mod on 1:20/1:30 mod free
2 X 100 IM fast hard on 1:20/1:30 IM
2 x 100 ez cool down
Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards
