Kothari, Harper Claim Victories On Final Night of British Diving Championships

Dive London Aquatics’ Kyle Kothari took the final British title of the 2023 British Diving Championships, putting in a dominant performance to win the Men’s Platform gold in impressive fashion as the competition drew to a close at Ponds Forge.

Kothari’s Dive London teammate, Noah Williams, took the lead following the first two rounds of dives – his Back 2 ½ Somersaults 2 ½ Twists Pike (5255B) scoring him a massive 95.40 in the first round, and helping him on his way as to mounting a two-dozen point lead over the rest of the field at this stage.

It was the fourth round where the field began to scramble, with Williams suffering a drop in form on his third effort from the 10m platform to allow the other athletes to come through. Kothari made the most of the opportunity with a 91.20 score on his Inward 3 ½ Somersaults Tuck (407C) to sit in interim first place at the halfway stage.

Southampton Diving Academy’s Robbie Lee then became the third athlete to sit at the top following the fourth round – his massive 99.90 score on his Back 3 ½ Somersaults Tuck (207C) seeing 18-year-old battling it out with Britain’s best.

The penultimate round then saw Kothari put in a 99.90 score of his own on his Forward 4 ½ Somersaults Tuck (109C) to re-inherit the lead with one round to go – setting up a one dive shootout for the medals.