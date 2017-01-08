Drexel Women Break Six Records At Home Meet

Meet Stats

Complete results

Hosted by Drexel

January 7, 2017

Score Women Drexel 214, Delaware 84 Drexel 179, Northeastern 121 Northeastern 200, Delaware 98 Men Drexel 203, Delaware 96



Press Release

Courtesy of Drexel Athletics

The Drexel women’s swimming and diving team broke six pool records at Saturday’s home meet against Delaware and Northeastern from the Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Dragons defeated both the Blue Hens, 214-84, and the Huskies, 179-121.

The Drexel women finished with 11 first-place victories on the afternoon.

Rachel Bernhardt broke both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke pool records with times of 1:01.92 and 2:15.49. Both records were previously set by her in 2015.

Emily Kosten finished with a time of 51.03 in the 100-yard freestyle for a new pool record while Alexa Kutch notched a new pool benchmark in the 100-yard backstroke at 56.75. Kosten added another win in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.93 as did Kutch in the 200-yard backstroke behind a time of 2:04.65.

Emily Joyce and April Forsthoffer both grabbed first-place wins in the 1000-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley, respectively. Joyce finished at 10:25.89 while Forsthoffer touched the wall at 2:08.97.

The 200-yard medley relay group of Kutch, Bernhardt, Forsthoffer Kosten earned first behind a time of 1:43.26 to open the meet for a new pool record, besting the previous mark of 1:45.77 from 2015.

The quartet of Kosten, Aubrey Murray , Claudia Duguay and Bernhardt closed the three-team meet by breaking a 27-year old pool record in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The old 1990’s time was 3:31.40 while the time this afternoon was set at 3:29.81.

Madison Kramer finished with the top scores for the Dragons on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards. The senior grabbed first in the 3-meter (263.30) and second in the 1-meter (261.35).

The Dragons return to action in Newark, N.J. next Saturday, January 14 against Howard.

First Place

100 back – 56.75 – Alexa Kutch (pool record)

200 back – 2:04.65 – Alexa Kutch

100 breast – 1:01.92 – Rachel Bernhardt (pool record)

200 breast – 2:15.49 – Rachel Bernhardt (pool record)

50 free – 23.93 – Emily Kosten

100 free – 51.03 – Emily Kosten (pool record)

1000 free – 10:25.89 – Emily Joyce

200 IM – 2:08.97 – April Forsthoffer

400 free relay – 3:29.81 – Emily Kosten , Aubrey Murray , Claudia Duguay , Rachel Bernhardt (pool record)

200 medley relay – 1:43.26 – Alexa Kutch , Rachel Bernhardt , April Forsthoffer , Emily Kosten (pool record)

3m diving – 263.30 – Madison Kramer

Second Place

200 back – 2:06.55 – Gillian Gress

200 fly – 2:06.55 – Charlotte Myers

200 free – 1:54.12 – Aubrey Murray

500 free – 5:04.01 – Emily Joyce

200 IM – 2:10.97 – Miranda Rouse

1m diving – 261.35 – Madison Kramer