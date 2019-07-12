Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drew Kibler Tries Texas Distance Lane, Starts Month-Long Taper Now (Video)

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

  • July 11-14th
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
  • Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics
  • Long Course Meters
  • Psych Sheet
  • Results on MeetMobile

Reported by Spencer Penland.

A big swim came in the men’s 100 free, where Drew Kibler won the race just ahead of Texas teammate Daniel Krueger. Kibler touched the wall in 49.45, just 0.17 seconds off his personal best from Nationals last Summer. Krueger was also within a second of his personal best (48.87), finishing in 49.63. Texas A&M’s Adam Koster broke 50 seconds for the first time in his career, swimming a 49.99 for 3rd.

