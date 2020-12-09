Drew Kibler on Time out of the Pool: “The Break was paramount” (Video)

2020 TEXAS HALL OF FAME SWIMMING INVITE

December 2-5, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamal Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Short course yards (SCY)

Results Link

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 500 FREE FINALS

NCAA “A” cut: 4:11.82

NCAA “B” cut: 4:23.34

Drew Kibler charged home for the win in another sub-4:10 performance, almost surpassing his huge October swim where he clocked a 4:08.26 to become the #4 performer of all-time. If we pretend Kibler never swam that 4:08, his 4:09.18 from tonight would’ve still made him the #10 performer ever (he’s #11 if you count his 4:08).

No collegiate swimmer has been under 4:10 this year besides Kibler, who has now done so twice.

Freshmen rounded out the podium, both in best times. Coby Carrozza sliced another couple of tenths off of his prelims best, which was a small drop from his pre-college 4:14.95 best. David Johnston had a huge swim for third, going from 4:19.07 pre-college to 4:18.43 this morning and now a 4:14.38, nearly beating Carrozza.