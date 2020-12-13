Drew Hitchcock Hits 3:55.77 400 IM at Day 2 of Baylor School Invite

2020 18 & Under Swimming Championship Meet – Chattanooga

December 11-13, 2020

Baylor School Natatorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

USA Swimming Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 18 & Under Swimming Championship Meet”

The Baylor School finished up the second day of its three-day, short course yards meet today. The meet, designed to give swimmers the opportunity to compete for times for what would traditionally be the Winter Juniors Championship meet, is being swum with one session each day between Friday and Sunday. The meet features a mixture of swimmers who have qualified for the 18&Under Winter Championships and swimmers who did not qualify.

The second day of the meet featured the 100 breast, 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

The fastest time in the 100 breast came from Baylor’s Breanna Belcher. The 18-year old dropped almost a second in the event to finish in 1:04.70.

The men’s 100 breast was a right race between Baylor’s Charlie Han and Barracuda Swim Club’s Matthew Potter. The 16-year old Han finished just .06 ahead of the 15-year old Potter, touching the wall first in 57.71.

Finishing with the fastest time in the women’s 200 free was 16-year old Cassie Lowe. Lowe was 2.30 seconds off of her best time in the race, finishing in 1:58.35.

The top time in the men’s event came from high school senior, Daniel Snyder. Snyder led the field by almost two seconds, touching first in 1:43.64.

Ellie Waldrep finished with the fastest time in the 100 fly, touching in 55.25. The Auburn University commit added two seconds from her best time, a 53.66 swum at the Tennessee high school state meet last spring. It currently takes a 54.18 to rank in the top-20 for the 18&Under Winter Championships.

15-year old Drew Hitchcock posted the meets top time in the men’s 100 fly. After finishing with the fastest time of the meet in the 200 IM yesterday, he added a second event win, finishing in 50.01. This marks a drop of over a second from his previous lifetime best.

In the women’s 400 IM Lillie Boggs dropped over half a second to finish with the fastest time of 4:22.39. She was followed by Ellie Waldrep who, while dropping half a second, touched in 4:25.70. It currently takes a 4:20.77 to make the top-20 times nationwide.

Finishing up the Saturday session was the meet’s first top-20 swim, Drew Hitchcock in the 400 IM. Hitchcock touched the wall in 3:55.77, marking an 11-second drop and the 20th fastest time for the 18&Under Winter Championships going into this weekend. His time also breaks the pool record for the event, previously held by current Florida Gator and NCAA Championships finalist Trey Freeman.