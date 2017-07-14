Dressel World Championships Preview: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

2016 Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel has a potentially huge 2017 World Championships schedule. What will he swim? What’s possible? With seven events on the table–before the mix relays–he could be on the blocks all the time in Budapest. Dressel’s answer to this question should make age group coaches and swimmers proud. He says, I’ve done it as an age grouper and at NCAAs. Worlds is no different.

Sure, Dressel popped a great 200m freestyle and performed at a high level throughout U.S. World Championship Trials, but a second taper makes the second competition performance painful–not for everyone, but for most elites. And Dressel is a speed-man. I’m wondering if he’ll swim mixed relays at all. I don’t see the need. What I’m really wondering is if he’ll swim 100 butterfly. It conflicts with the 50m freestyle–Dressel’s baby.

What do you think Dressel will swim at World Championships?

Here what I’d like to see from Dressel at 2017 World Championships:

50 Free Dressel Personal Best – 21.53. We all expected a faster swim at U.S. Trials, and Dressel will surely shave time in Budapest. I’d like to see a 21.26, and I think that wins gold.

100 Free Dressel Personal Best – 47.91. Time for Dressel to be a force here. 47.69 is a fist pumping swim, surely threatens for gold or silver.

50 Butterfly Dressel Personal Best – 23.05. Anything 22, even 22.99, would be great. 50 fly is off my radar to be honest. It’s a test your nitro swim. That’s it.

100 Butterfly Dressel Personal Best – 50.8. Anything under 50.8 is a success. Dressel’s mind will be in 50 free mode (and 50 free conflict with 100 fly). If Dressel swims it, and if he makes the final, that’s a big step forward. I think Dressel’s more of threat in the 100 fly – globally (aka against Bolles teammate Joseph Schooling) – later in the quad.

What do you think?

