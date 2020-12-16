Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dolfin Swim of the Week: McKeown Joins 57-Club In 100 Back

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The  Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown became just the second backstroker in history to break 58 seconds, putting up a massive swim at Australia’s Queensland Championships.

McKeown went 57.93 to smash the Australian record in the 100 long course meter back. She moves to #2 all-time and joins Regan Smith as the only swimmers in history to break 58 seconds:

Top Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Top Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performances All-Time

  1. Regan Smith (USA), 57.57, 2019
  2. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.93, 2020
  3. Kathleen Baker (USA), 58.00, 2018
  4. Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.10, 2017
  5. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 58.11, 2020

Between this week's swim and her 58.11 from November, McKeown now owns two of the top five swims in history in this event. And the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are setting up for a thrilling showdown between fast-rising young talents in McKeown and Smith.

 

