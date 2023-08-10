Do You Love Swimming? See 434 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 434 Swim Jobs.

SWIMRVA EVENTS MANAGER

Are you looking for a place where the work is fun and rewarding? If you love competitive swimming and organizing impactful events, come change lives through aquatics with SwimRVA Events! We are looking for an Events Manager who wants to make a difference by organizing well run, fun and delightful swimming events.

ASPHALT GREEN UNIFIED AQUATICS (AGUA) SEEKS AGE GROUP COACH PART-TIME

The Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA) swim team is seeking an experienced and energetic part-time coach to assist our lead coaches at our Upper East Side and Battery Park City locations. See aguaswim.com for more information on who we are.

ASPHALT GREEN UNIFIED AQUATICS (AGUA) SEEKS DRYLAND COACH PART-TIME

The Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA) swim team is seeking an experienced and energetic part-time coach to assist with dryland sessions at our Upper East Side location. See aguaswim.com for more information on our team.

SAILFISH AQUATICS, PART TIME & SITE LEAD POSITIONS

Sailfish Aquatics, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Bronze Medal and Level 2 club, is searching for aspiring coaches! We are looking for individuals who can support our club’s mission of building excellence in youth and community through competitive swimming. These positions require candidates to have excellent communication, teaching and people skills.

SEASONAL ASSISTANT MEN’S SWIMMING COACH – HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the purpose of this position is to use athletics as a tool to educate college students. By using intercollegiate competition and all activities related to such competition, this position serves as a teacher and mentor to help build student character

WAUNAKEE WAVE SEEK LEAD COACHES AND ASSISTANT COACHES

The Waunakee WAVE is a year-round competitive swim program located in Waunakee, WI a short drive to Madison, WI. We are currently looking for several energetic, technique oriented and experienced assistant coaches. These positions range from assisting a lead coach or being a lead coach for one of our groups. This position does have the opportunity to grow into a position with more hours and responsibility within the club.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Senior Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community.

ASSISTANT COACH/DIRECTOR OF OPS

The Assistant Coach, Swimming is responsible for supporting the Head Coach by coaching Cadet-Athletes, recruiting highly qualified potential Cadet-Athletes, overseeing team travel, monitoring the academic progress and overall well-being of Cadet-Athletes in their primary group, and inspire cadet leaders of character through an extraordinary Division 1 athletic experience.

SENIOR SWIM COACH LOS ANGELES CA

The Polar Bears are seeking a Lead Senior Coach. The Polar Bears are entering their 8th season. During this time we have grown into a top 500 team and have produced a variety of age group, sectional and future level athletes. We are looking for a coach who is eager and passionate about the sport.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH FOR 11-14YO AND SENIOR GROUPS

Boston based Commonwealth Swimming is hiring a Full Time Assistant Coach to work with our team of 75 swimmers.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Promote the swim program of the university while encouraging and monitoring the academic development of student athletes toward graduation.

AQUATIC SPECIALIST – 20 POSITIONS

NYC Parks serves as the steward for over 30,000 acres of land, which includes 1,000 playgrounds, 36 recreation centers, 66 pools and 14 miles of beach. Our primary responsibility is to build and maintain clean, safe and accessible parks, and to create cultural and educational programs for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy.

HEAD DEVELOPMENT COACH – WESTON SWIM CLUB

Weston Swimming is excited to offer the position of Head Development Coach to a qualified and enthusiastic individual. As the Head Development Coach, you will play a vital role in the growth and development of our young swimmers. Your dedication and passion for coaching will help shape the future of our team.

UNIV OF DENVER HILLTOPPERS ASSISTANT COACH

University of Denver Hilltoppers are seeking a lead coach for our Senior 1 training group. Athlete age is 13 & over. Position may include opportunity to assist additional practice groups depending on applicant qualifications and availability.

WIDENER SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Graduate Assistant Coach you will be expected to assist the Head Coach in the following duties that will be performed remotely: planning and organizing all phases of the program including evaluation of prospective student-athletes; development of the student-athlete

ALMA COLLEGE SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Responsible for assisting the head coach with the intercollegiate swimming and diving program, including but not limited to: coaching, recruiting qualified student athletes, fundraising, camps, developing schedules, budget management, building community support for the program, monitoring academic progress of student athletes, and knowledge of applicable NCAA rules.

IONA UNIVERSITY SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH SWIMMING AND DIVING

Iona University seeks applications for Assistant Coach Swimming and Diving, a full time 12-month position. In accordance with all NCAA, Conference and College policies and procedures, the position will report to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and the duties include assisting, developing, identifying with the Head Coach with all aspects of recruiting

GREATER DES MOINES YMCA- WALNUT CREEK HEAD COACH

Operating within the policies, procedures, and practices of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, this position is responsible for planning, managing and directing teams and for ensuring the safety of participants.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our Head Age Group Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our top-tier age group athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Age Group and Development Programs with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

HEAD COACH USA COMPETITIVE SWIM CLUB

CAST is looking for a motivated, enthusiastic, and highly skilled Head Swim Coach to provide the necessary leadership to plan, organize, be responsible for the day to day operation of the swim team, and to carry out the objectives of the club. The Head Coach is expected to have had previous successful coaching experience and experience in participating in the sport.

ASSISTANT COACH (MEN & WOMEN, FULL TIME)

Assist the head coach in the coaching and training of the men’s and women’s Swimming teams; developing and conducting all in-season and out-of-season sessions throughout the year as deemed necessary and appropriate.

Aid the head coach in the psychological preparation of team in both pre-game and post-game; and for developing motivational approach to practice and meets.

ASSISTANT COACH

LESD is seeking a dynamic coach who is passionate about and committed to teaching swimmers and creating a fun environment for learning. The coach will work collaboratively with the LESD coaching staff.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH, WILLISTON SEA LIONS

This position is for Associate Head Coach of the Williston Sea Lions(WSL) in Williston, ND. WSL has an indoor 50meter facility that was completed in 2014. WSL is a 501c3 board owned program. Our program provides a learning atmosphere for 150 swimmers in short course and 85 in long course from novice to national competitor. Our mission is to inspire athletes to achieve success in swimming and in life within a safe environment.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Athletics Department at Marist College invites applications for a full-time, 12-month position as an Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving. This position will support all aspects of the Marist Swimming program, including recruiting qualified student-athletes, coaching and instruction of student-athletes, monitoring and supporting academic progress and progression toward a degree, and alumni and donor engagement.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Head Age Group Coach for our Greene Pool facility. This is a full-time position. This position will oversee development for all groups training at the Greene Pool in Palo Alto, CA.

CUPERTINO HILLS HEAD SWIM COACH, SUMMER 2024 SEASON

Cupertino Hills Swim and Racquet Club (CHSRC) is looking for a Head Swim Coach for our 2024 summer season- April to Mid-July. CHSRC is a member-owned swim club, located in Cupertino. The member swim team called the Sharks, is dedicated to providing a fun and supportive environment, encouraging healthy competition, and improving swimming technique.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics swim team, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – LEAD SENIOR GROUP COACH

Position Purpose: To assist the Head Coach and Baylor School Swimming & Diving programs as well as the Baylor Swim Club in administrative and coaching tasks. This is a full-time position that will assist in coaching the Baylor School Varsity team and will be the lead coach for the Baylor Swim Club – Senior Group.

FULL TIME SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUE FINS – $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS!

Come lead the Boston YMCA Blue Fins! We are a registered USA Swim and YMCA Swim Team at the Burbank YMCA with age group swim programs from age 8 through age 18. The team competes in local, regional and national high-level swim meets.

ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT FELLOW – ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Amherst has taken a leadership role among highly selective liberal arts colleges and universities in successfully diversifying the racial, socio-economic, and geographic profile of its student body. The College is similarly committed to enriching its educational experience and its culture through the diversity of its faculty, administration and staff.

SWIMMING & DIVING INTERN COACH

The Washington & Jefferson College department of athletics offers paid coaching internships to provide a hands-on learning experience with a NCAA Division III sports organization. The W&J athletic internship program is an excellent step toward a coaching career in a number of different sports.

AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Albright College is seeking applications for Assistant Swimming Coach and Assistant Aquatics Director. Albright College values its talented, diverse community and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace a culture of full participation.

Assistant Senior and/or Head Age Group Coach

The East Central Swim Team is a USA Swimming sanctioned club. We offer year round competitive swimming during two main seasons, Short Course (September – March) and Long Course (April – August).

ASSISTANT COACH M&W SWIMMING & DIVING/ASSISTANT AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Ithaca College invites applications for an Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving/Assistant Aquatics Coordinator. Ithaca College is a liberal arts institution, a member of the Liberty League, offering undergraduate education to its 4,500 undergraduate students and 470 graduate students.

Age Group Coach (Full Time) – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Associate Head Swim Coach/Head Senior Coach

Delta Aquatics, a coach owned year-round competitive swim club and swim lesson program, based out of Oswego East High School (Oswego, IL) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and dedicated Associate Head Coach/Head Senior Coach to join our swim team staff.

Head Age Group Coach

Southeastern Swim Club was founded in 1989. Perennially one of the best and biggest clubs in Indiana, SSC’s vision is to foster a culture that inspires a commitment to personal excellence while developing leaders who embrace all challenges and ignite the sparks for change.

Senior Assistant/Lead Age Group Coach

Southeastern Swim Club was founded in 1989. Perennially one of the best and biggest clubs in Indiana, SSC’s vision is to foster a culture that inspires a commitment to personal excellence while developing leaders who embrace all challenges and ignite the sparks for change.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim & Dive Coach

Reporting to the Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach, the candidate will be responsible for assisting the Head Coach with the organization, supervision, and administration of an NCAA Division III intercollegiate swim & dive program. The candidate will demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to a liberal arts education and the mission of Division III athletics.

Assistant Swim Team Director – Jeep Rogers YMCA

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Assistant Swim Team Director oversees the development, organization, and implementation of high-quality Swim Team programming for the Jeep Rogers Family YMCA Mudcats and Summer Swim League Swordfish.

Assistant Coach

The Durango Swim Club (DSC) is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time, hourly Assistant Coach for its USA Swimming Club Team. DSC is a USA Swim Club and operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Dad’s Club Swim Team is a USA Swimming year round team centrally located in Houston Texas and established back in 1948. We have over 450 competitive swimmers from ages 6 -18 of varying levels.

City of Plano Head Swimming Coach

The City of Plano Swimmers (COPS) is a 650 swimmer competitive Club Swim Team that operates out of 4 swim facilities in the Plano, TX region. COPS is located in the Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas Metro area which is one of the most competitive regions within USA Swimming.

Head Women’s Swim and Dive Coach

The head coach is responsible for planning and administration of a sport-specific program. The head coach provides vision, leadership and oversight for current student-athletes, prospective students-athletes, alumni, parents and supporters of the program.

Assistant Head Coach

Culver City, CA – Kswim Schools has six locations across the country, we offer lessons and swim team programs to ages 3 to adult. Currently hiring on deck coaches for our Culver City, CA and Tarzana, CA locations to coach swim recreational and competitive swim teams.

Head Age Group Coach/Asst. Senior Coach – Full Time (REPOSTED)

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach/Assistant senior coach.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

The University of Southern Indiana is accepting applications for Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

PhD Position in Swimming Sport Science

Despite its global appeal, swimming has been slow to embrace microtechnology in competition. This has now changed and has opened the door for researchers to investigate new conditioning practices and challenge the way things have always been done. The Faculty of Health’s sport team is looking for 1 or 2 PhD students to investigate the links between new conditioning practices, changes in technique and how implementing techology affect overall swimming performance.

Full-Time Head Swim Coach – Springfield, Ohio

Head Swim Coach at Springfield Family YMCA in Springfield, Ohio .The Springfield Family YMCA Swim Team is a competitive program offering annual or seasonal participation. Our athletes participate in both YMCA and USA Swimming swim meets in order to offer local, regional and national level competition opportunities. Swimmers participate with groups according to their age, skills, and ability.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 113,600+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 716,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 376,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 346,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.