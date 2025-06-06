Distance Free Specialist Clare Custer Verbally Commits to Harvard for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Clare Custer, a rising senior at Pine View School in in Osprey, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to the admission process* at Harvard University. She will just miss overlapping in the NCAA with her brother, Liam Custer, a junior on the Stanford men’s swimming and diving team.

“I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University to continue both my athletic and academic careers! I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their endless support in helping me reach my goals. A special thank you to Coach Amanda and Coach Geordie for giving me this incredible opportunity! I’m so grateful to start the next chapter of my life with @harvardwswimdive. GO CRIMSON ❤️❤️”

Custer does her prep swimming with Riverview High School and her year-round swimming with Sarasota Sharks. A distance free specialist, we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026.

As a junior at the 2024 FHSAA Class 4A State Championships, Custer finished 2nd in the 500 free (4:50.78) and 13th in the 200 free (1:51.52). She competed a month later at Winter Juniors East, where she placed 19th in the 500 free (4:51.14) and 5th in the 1650 free (16:20.12). Her mile time was a lifetime best by 9 seconds. She also competed in the 200 free and 400 IM.

Custer concluded the 2024-25 short course season with new PBs in the 1000 free (9:47.65), 200 fly (2:05.24), and 400 IM (4:27.37) at the Florida Swimming LSC Spring Senior Championships.

At the TYR Pro Series in Fort Lauderdale last month, she dropped 2.8 seconds in the 800 free to place 17th with a new time of 8:50.55. Her best times in the 400/1500 free (4:22.22/16:49.26) date from January 2024 when she swam at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville.

Custer will join the Harvard class of 2030 with swimmers Frances Muir and Malia Ma, as well as diver Victoria Wang whom we ranked #6 in the country on our Way Too Early list of top divers in the cohort. Custer’s best times would have scored in the top 8 of both the 500 free and the 1650 free at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She will overlap one year with Alexandra Bastone, who won both events for Harvard.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:20.12

1000 free – 9:47.65

500 free – 4:49.19

200 free – 1:50.96

